Ghanaian forward Gabriel Dadzie signs for Djibouti club ASAS Telecom

Gabby Asas.png Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie during the signing

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie has joined ASAS Djibouti Télécom from arch-rivals Arta Solar 7 ahead of the new season.

The lanky striker has signed a one-year contract with ASAS Djibouti Telecom after leaving Arta Solar following the expiration of his contract.

Gabby made his debut over the weekend in the CAF Confederation Cup at home against AS Kigali of Rwanda.

He Joined AS Port on 2018/19 and 2019/20, then AS Arta/Solar7 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Gabriel Dadzie has switched nationality to play for Djibouti at the international level.

