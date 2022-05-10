Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah records 15th goal in Italy

Herbert Ansah

Ghanaian striker Herbert Ansah scored his 15th goal of the season for Torino in a 2-2 draw with Milan in the Italian Campionato Nazionale U18.

Ansah doubled Torino's lead in the 51st minute after sprinting into the 18-yard box and exchanging passes with striker David Palade before finding the back of the net.



His goal follows a brace he scored against Roma. He has 17 goals (15 goals, 2 assists) in 24 U18 league appearances.



The 17-year-old, who plays both on the right wing and as the top marksman on occasion, is the highest scoring Ghanaian young player in Italy's youth divisions.



Ansah is Torino's best performer in the Italian youth leagues. Torino is fifth in the U18 league and will play Ascoli this Sunday.

