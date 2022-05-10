0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah records 15th goal in Italy

Herbert Ansah Herbert Ansah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Herbert Ansah scored his 15th goal of the season for Torino in a 2-2 draw with Milan in the Italian Campionato Nazionale U18.

Ansah doubled Torino's lead in the 51st minute after sprinting into the 18-yard box and exchanging passes with striker David Palade before finding the back of the net.

His goal follows a brace he scored against Roma. He has 17 goals (15 goals, 2 assists) in 24 U18 league appearances.

The 17-year-old, who plays both on the right wing and as the top marksman on occasion, is the highest scoring Ghanaian young player in Italy's youth divisions.

Ansah is Torino's best performer in the Italian youth leagues. Torino is fifth in the U18 league and will play Ascoli this Sunday.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC
Methodist Church must dissociate itself from anti-Mahama comment – Agbodza
Baba Rahman delivers emotional goodbye message to Reading fans
Chris Hughton reveals secret behind his success
Former Methodist Bishop 'attacks' Mahama again
Related Articles: