Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling joining FC Union Berlin from relegated Greuther Fürth

Jamie Leweling

Ghanaian international, Jamie Leweling is joining FC Union Berlin following the relegation of his club, Greuther Fürth in Germany, footballghana can report.

The young forward since the start of the 2021/22 German Bundesliga campaign has displayed excellent form.



As a result, he has attracted a lot of interest in the last few months as a number of clubs expressed interest in his service.



Being a professional, Jamie Leweling focused his energy on SpVgg Greuther Fürth to try and help the club to escape relegation.



Unfortunately, the club could not survive the drop and has been relegated to the German Bundesliga 2 where they will be competing next season.

According to information gathered from Sport Bild, Jamie Leweling has reached an agreement to join 1. FC Union Berlin and will sign a four-year contract before the end of the month when he completes a mandatory medical examination.



This season, the talented forward has five goals and two assists after playing in 32 matches for Greuther Fürth.



It is understood that Union Berlin are paying four million euros for the signing of Jamie Leweling.