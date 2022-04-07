Ghanaian forward John Yeboah bags brace to inspire MSV Duisburg to victory in Germany

John Yeboah, Ghanaian forward

Ghanaian forward John Yeboah was in fine form on Wednesday, scoring a fantastic brace to help MSV Duisburg defeat Bocholt FC.

Yeboah secured a 2-0 victory for Duisburg in the quarter-finals of the Lower Rhine Cup in Germany.



Duisburg has thus advanced to the competition's semi-finals, where they will face SV Straelen in May.



Duisburg started as favourites, but they blew two clear chances before Yeboah stepped up to prevent an upset.



He opened the scoring in the 34th minute before doubling the lead in the second half.

The German-born winger moved to Duisburg during the January transfer window from Dutch top-flight side Willem II.



Yeboah was forced to leave due to a lack of game time. At Duisburg, Yeboah is a regular and he is proving himself.



The 21-year-old is most likely expected to return to Willem as the loan deal doesn’t include a buy option.



Yeboah has played 13 games, scoring two goals and recording four assists for Duisburg.