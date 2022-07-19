0
Ghanaian forward Johnson Owusu joins Czech side FC Trinity Zlin

9822402D 63E7 43E4 AEA5 E8A365E7F00C.jpeg Johnson Owusu

Ghanaian attacker Johnson Oppong Owusu has sealed a transfer to Czech top-flight club FC Trinity Zlin.

According to the club's official statement, the winger has signed a three-year contract after leaving Portugal, where he played for a number of clubs.

“The management of the Zlín club has concluded negotiations on the role of the twenty-four-year-old winger. The Ghanaian signed a 3-year contract with Zlín Letná.

"At the age of 18, Portuguese club Braga spotted the Ghanaian Dreams. From there he moved to Maritimo, a participant in the Portuguese league.

"Here he started in the youth categories and the B team. Now he would like to establish himself in the Czech league,” an official club statement from FC Trinity Zlin said.

The 24-year-old is a former Dreams FC player and also represented Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
