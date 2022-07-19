Ghanaian forward Johnson Owusu reveals why he joined Czech side FC Trinity Zlin

Ghanaian forward Johnson Oppong Owusu

Ghanaian forward Johnson Oppong Owusu has lifted the lid on why he opted to sign for Czech side FC Trinity Zlin ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Owusu joins the club on a three-year contract after leaving Portugal where he played for a number of clubs.



He has been unveiled by his new club and is immediately joining his new teammates for the new season.

"I know about Zlín that it gives space to young players and develops them. That's why I decided to be part of that club. I can't wait for the season to start in earnest," the 24-year-old said after putting pen to paper.



The fast-footed winger would like to help his teammates during the season. "I like to assist and shoot a lot," he briefly described his main strengths on the wing.