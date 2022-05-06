Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah scores in Watford U-23 comeback win over Barnsley

Kwadwo Baah

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah scored to help Watford U-23 beat Barnsley in the English lower-tier league.

The 19-year-old started the game and lasted the entire duration as Watford inflicted a 2-1 win over Barnsley.



The visitors, Barnsley shot into the lead after recess through Connor Hodgson in the 62nd minute and were close to securing all points at stake in the final game of the season.



But Watford fought back to beat their opponent, courtesy goals from Kwadwo Baah and Adrian Blake.



The Ghanaian attacker restored parity for West Ham in the 79th minute before Blake bagged the winning goal in the 87th minute.

