Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku scores fifth goal of the season for Los Angeles FC against Seattle 

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku scored in Los Angeles FC 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders in the MLS on Sunday.

It was the fifth goal of the season for the 21-year-old in the ongoing campaign.



Los Angeles defender Jesus Murillo scored an own goal to give Seattle Sounders the lead in the 14th minute.



Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela had a goal disallowed in the 27th minute by VAR.



Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 35th minute to get the equalizer for Los Angeles FC.



He was assisted by fellow Ghanaian counterpart Latif Blessing.



Carlos Vela scored the match winner for the home side in the 44th minute.

Kwadwo Opoku has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the club.















