Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah happy to score in Orlando Pirates win over Simba SC in CAF Confederations Cup

Kwame Peprah, Ghanaian forward

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has expressed delight to have scored in Orlando Pirates' win over Simba SC on Sunday.

The former King Faisal striker crowned an impressive performance with a goal as Orlando Pirates beat Simba SC in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals second leg.



Pirates went into the game with a one-goal deficit after losing the first leg at away last week.



The first half ended goalless as both teams failed to hit the back of the net.



After the break, Peprah weaved his magic to score the only goal for the Black and Whites in the 60th minute to make it 1-1 on aggregate.



As a result, the game had to travel to the penalty shootouts and it was Pirates who emerge as winners to progress to the semifinals of the Confederations Cup.

Pirates won 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the semifinals.



Reacting to the win, he expressed his joy to have helped the side secure qualification over Simba SC.



“Great team work/spirit today. Glad to be on the scoresheet to help my team progress to the semi’s. Thanks to God for how far He has brought us and to you our amazing supporters. I love you; you guys are amazing.” Peprah tweeted.





Peprah has been on top form since joining Orlando Pirates at the end of last season.