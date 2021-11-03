Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt strikes but Willem II lose

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored but it did very little for Willem II in their Dutch Eredivisie match against Utrecht.

Wriedt’s strike was the consolation for Willem II who were annihilated 5-1 by Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard.



Utrecht were 2-0 up when Wriedt scored in the 35th minute, but the home side didn't lose their spark and scored three more.



The goal was Wriedt's fourth of the season, making him the Willem II top scorer in the league.

He has also assisted two goals.



The former Bayern Munich man is in his second season in the Netherlands following his summer 2020 move from the German giants.