0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari nets first goal of the season as Malmo defeat Mjallby

Malik Abubakari Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari opened his goal-scoring account for the season in Sweden after netting in Malmo FF's victory over Mjallby.

The lanky forward was making his first start of the campaign after cameo roles in previous games and took the opportunity to register his name on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win on Saturday in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The 21-year-old broke the game's deadlock in the 36th minute after turning home Veljko Birmancevic's assist.

Two minutes later Veljko Birmancevic went from provider to scorer as Malmo finished the first half strongly.

Malik Abubakri lasted the entire duration as the Swedish giants maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign, sitting second on the table, just a point behind Hammarby.

The former Casa Pia forward before the game against Hammarby in midweek had played only ten minutes but impressed when he came on in the goalless draw in midweek to convince manager Milos Milojevic.

Abubakari has now scored a goal in three games in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Related Articles: