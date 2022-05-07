Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari nets first goal of the season as Malmo defeat Mjallby

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari opened his goal-scoring account for the season in Sweden after netting in Malmo FF's victory over Mjallby.

The lanky forward was making his first start of the campaign after cameo roles in previous games and took the opportunity to register his name on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win on Saturday in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The 21-year-old broke the game's deadlock in the 36th minute after turning home Veljko Birmancevic's assist.



Two minutes later Veljko Birmancevic went from provider to scorer as Malmo finished the first half strongly.

Malik Abubakri lasted the entire duration as the Swedish giants maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign, sitting second on the table, just a point behind Hammarby.



The former Casa Pia forward before the game against Hammarby in midweek had played only ten minutes but impressed when he came on in the goalless draw in midweek to convince manager Milos Milojevic.



Abubakari has now scored a goal in three games in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season.