Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt opens up on his deep connection with his African roots

Holstein Kiel forward, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Former Bayern Munich youth star, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has revealed that he has a deep connection with his Ghanaian root.

The forward, who no plies his trade in the second tier of German football with Holstein Kiel, revealed his plans of visiting Ghana in the summer.



The striker only visits the country when he gets a national call up but plans to spend time with family the next time he comes to Ghana.



"As already mentioned, my family has its roots in Ghana and some relatives also live there. My mother regularly flies to Ghana to visit her," he told Holstein Kiel's media.

"I think it's very nice to have roots there because it's a proud country with a beautiful culture where people have a lot of joy and fun in life. This is also reflected in my circle of friends because I have many friends with a Ghanaian background.



"The last time I was in Ghana was when I was called up for the Ghana national team. But my plan is to go there again next summer or winter break."