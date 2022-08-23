0
Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer facing two-three game ban in Germany

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer is facing a two-three game ban after his latest outburst in Hamburg SV defeat to Darmstadt.

The German-Ghanaian grabbed a consolation for Hamburg in the 2-1 defeat at home to Darmstadt on Friday night.

The 20-year-old forward scored and got sent off in the space of two minutes as Hamburg ended the game with nine men.

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Phillip Tietz added the second three minutes later.

Konigsdorffer pulled one back in the 87th minute before he received a straight red card in the 89th minute.

Compatriot, Aaron Opoku was also sent off in the 60th minute.

Ransford-Yeboah is facing a two-three game ban for an assault during his side defeat.

Meanwhile, Aaron Opoku is in line to receive a hefty four-match ban.

The decision from the Football Association is expected to be out in the coming days.

