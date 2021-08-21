0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie scores in Borrussia Dortmund II win over Freiburg

0EE422CC DEC3 4AEB AE27 7C3B3B19ACED.jpeg Richmond Tachie was on target for Borussia Dortmund II

Sat, 21 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie was on target for Borussia Dortmund II in their big win against SC Freiburg.

The 22-year-old scored the third of Dortmund's five goals as they beat Freiburg II 5-2 on Friday night.

Dortmund II currently sit on the summit of the Bundesliga 3 table with  seven points after match day three in the ongoing campaign.

Richmond Tachie lasted the entire duration in the game for the academy side  of the Black and Yellows.

He was very impressive throughout the game.

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com