Ghanaian forward Sampson Eduku completes move to Guinean side CI Kamsar

Eduku could face Hearts of Oak next month

Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Sampson Eduku ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Eduku sealed his transfer to the Guinea National Championship side on a one-year contract with an option to extend on Wednesday.



The highly-rated forward is touted the highest scoring player in Ghana's second-tier with 63 goals.



Eduku played for FC Samartex 1996 in the 2020/2021 season where he scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists in 12 appearances.



He only joined Samartex in March 2021.

Eduku was a key member of the Karela United FC team that earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2016.



He is the 3rd Ghanaian player to join Kamsar after former Asante Kotoko SC duo Amos Frimpong and Martin Antwi.



Kamsar will face Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League with the tie set for September 2021.