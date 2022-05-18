Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scores as Real Oviedo draw Real Zaragoza in La Liga 2

Samuel Obeng Gyabaa, Player

Ghanaian forward, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Real Zaragoza in the Spanish La Liga 2 on Monday.

Obeng Gyabaa bagged his 8th goal of the season as he helped his side secure a vital point Carlos Tartiere Stadium.



The draw lifts Real Oviedo to 5th on the league table with 65 points after 40 matches played so far as well as book a place in the playoffs.



Real Oviedo took an early lead through Borja Baston in the 4th minute of the game who converted from the penalty spot but the visitors equalized courtesy of Sergio Bermejo.



Jair Amador made it 2-1 for the visitors however the 25-year-old Ghanaian bagged the equalizer for the hosts six minutes later.

Sergio Bermejo scored again in the 33rd minute to make it 3-2 before the first half.



After the recess, Gaston Brugman leveled the score of Real Oviedo in the 48th minute.



Obeng Gyabaa has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Real Oviedo, scored eight goals and provided one assist in the process.