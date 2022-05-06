0
Ghanaian forward helps Eintracht Frankfurt reach Europa League final

Ghanaian Midfielder Ansgar Knauff Shines As Frankfurt Beat Barcelona Ansgar Knauff is a Germany youth international of Ghanaian descent

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Germany youth international of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff, was crucial once again for Eintracht Frankfurt as they overcame West Ham to reach the Europa League final on Thursday.

Knauff, who ensured that Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1 in London, assisted the only goal in the second leg as the Germans won the tie 3-1 on aggregate to set up a final showdown with Rangers.

Knauff turned provider for Borre with a neat cut-back, which found the striker totally unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box and he finished with ease.

Thousands of Frankfurt fans ran on to the pitch at full-time to celebrate their first European final since 1980.

With his assist on Thursday, Knauff has now been directly involved in three goals in the competition, scoring two and providing one.

His stunning goal against Barcelona is a strong contender for Europa League goal of the season.

Knauff is on loan from Dortmund until the end of next season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
