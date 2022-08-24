Ghanaian goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu joins Nigerian outfit Rivers United on a 2-year deal

Mutawakilu Seidu

Ghanaian international, Mutawakilu Seidu is set for a longer stay in Nigeria to continue his stint with Premier League side Rivers United.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper has penned a two year deal with the Nigerian champions after agreeing to a contract extension deal with the club.



Last season, the former Ghana U20 shot stopper excelled while in action for Enugu Rangers.



During that campaign, Mutawakilu Seidu played 25 games in the Nigerian Premier League and was one of the best players in his position.

Although he conceded 17 goals, the Ghana goalkeeper also kept 13 clean sheets.



Having been impressed with the performance of Mutawakilu Seidu, Rivers United have signed the Ghanaian shot-stopper from Enugu Rangers FC.



He will have a big role to play For Rivers United in the 2022/23 Nigerian Premier League season to help the club fight for titles.