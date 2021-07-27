Ghanaian history with Rennes influenced my choice - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Some top Ghanaian players who played for Rennes

Newly signed Rennes attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana has explained the club’s past history with Ghanaians also contributed to his decision to join the club.

Kamaldeen joined Rennes on a five-year deal which will see him at the club until June 2026 became the fifth Ghana to join the Red and Blacks.



Rennes has previously been home to some of Ghana’s biggest stars including former Black Star captains Asamoah Gyan and John Mensah.



Defender John Boye also spent some time with the Ligue 1 side between 2008 and 2014 while former Liberty Professionals winger Kamal Isah also joined the club in 2010.

Speaking at his unveiling and explaining the reason behind joining Rennes Kamaldeen stated the club’s history with Ghanaian players was also a factor in choosing to sign for Rennes.



“Some Ghanaians also played here, like Asamoah Gyan who is like the top scorer in Ghana history. And I felt this is the place for me to be, also to improve myself and get to where I want to be in future," Kamaldeen said.