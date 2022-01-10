Ghanaian journalists undergo Covid-19 test ahead of Black Stars opener against Morocco

Journalists undergoing COVID-19 test

Ahead of Ghana’s opening match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco, Ghanaian reporters covering the tournament in Cameroon have undergone coronavirus testing.



GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro reports that the reporters undertook the test on the morning of Monday, January 10, 2022.



The report captures health officials of Cameroon testing the Ghanaian journalists at their hotel.



Daniel Oduro adds that the testing will be done on daily basis as part of measures by the Cameroonian health authorities to control the spread of the virus.

A bevy of Ghanaian media personnel are Cameroon to bring to their respective viewers the best of coverage of the tournament.



Daniel Oduro is GhanaWeb’s rep in Cameroon and will bring you nothing but exclusive, credible and up-to-date information from the tournament.



GhanaWeb will also be running live commentary and live updates of all of Ghana’s matches as well as some big games in the tournament.



Stick and stay with us for the best report from the continental showpiece being hosted by 5-time winners Cameroon.



