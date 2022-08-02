0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed named Man of the Match in Lens' clash against West Ham

Sammeedd Abdul Samed Salis

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has been voted Man of the Match in RC Lens' goalless draw against West Ham in a pre-season friendly. 

Fans of Lens' voted the Ghanaian midfielder the best player in the game following his outstanding display against the English outfit.

Samed impressed in the middle of the park as Lens rounded up preparations ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season next week.

The 22-year-old secured 25.92% of votes to beat Fofana who had 24.45% and Kevin Danso: 15.65%, with the rest shared among three other players.

Lens begin their season with a home game against Stade Brest on August 7, 2022.

Abdul Samed Salis joined Lens in the summer transfer window from Ligue 1 rivals Clermont Foot on a five-year deal.

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: