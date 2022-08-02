Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed named Man of the Match in Lens' clash against West Ham

Abdul Samed Salis

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has been voted Man of the Match in RC Lens' goalless draw against West Ham in a pre-season friendly.

Fans of Lens' voted the Ghanaian midfielder the best player in the game following his outstanding display against the English outfit.



Samed impressed in the middle of the park as Lens rounded up preparations ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season next week.



The 22-year-old secured 25.92% of votes to beat Fofana who had 24.45% and Kevin Danso: 15.65%, with the rest shared among three other players.



Lens begin their season with a home game against Stade Brest on August 7, 2022.

Abdul Samed Salis joined Lens in the summer transfer window from Ligue 1 rivals Clermont Foot on a five-year deal.







