Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Attama Larweh closing in on Yeni Malatyaspor move

Ghanaian player Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghanaian player Joseph Attamah Larweh is courting interest from Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor as they are looking to sign him.

The versatile Ghanaian player is owned by Turkish league champions Istanbul Basaksehir but was sent out on loan to Fatih Karagumruk .



He helped Fatih Karagumruk secure promotion to the Turkish Super Lig from the lower tier and there has since been interest from a lot of clubs.



According to reports by Turkish new outlet fanatik, talks have already started between Yeni Malatyaspor and his parent club Istanbul Basaksehir with talks at an advanced stage.

Yeni Malatyaspor are on the haunt for players to augment their midfield and see the the versatile Ghanaian player as the ideal player to for them.



The 26 year old Ghanaian International made 17 league appearances for Fatih Karagumruk in the 2019/20 season.



He is tied to his parent club Istanbul Basaksehir until June 2023 and has been capped seven times by Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.