Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil sacked by Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem

Israeli club, Hapoel Jerusalem has released Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil.

The former Dreams FC middleman has been declared surplus to requirements.



The 21-year-old scored two goals in 13 appearances for second-tier side Hapoel Kfar Saba during a season-long loan spell.



Nombil was a member of the Dreams FC team that participated in the 2019/20 season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He was previously loaned out to Sparta Prague but failed to live up to expectations during his spell at the Czech Republic club.



Nombil also had an unsuccessful trial at Swedish club AIK and Heart of Midlothian in Scotland.