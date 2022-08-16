Ghanaian midfielder Cristian Boateng joins Italian side Casarano

Cristian Boateng

Italian fourth-tier side Casarano Calcio 1927 have announced signed Cristian Boateng to strengthen their squad for the new season.

The defensive midfielder, born in Spain's Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, has Ghanaian roots.



Known for his outstanding physical strength and superb technique, he played for Spanish lower-tier side Marbella for 28 games before moving on to UP Plasencia for 17 appearances and one goal the following season.



Casarano Calcio 1927 signed the midfielder to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Casarano finished 14th in the league last season with 47 points after 38 games.



The club avoided the relegation playoffs by finishing 14th.



This season, coach Giovanni Costantino will rely on Boateng's physical strength and superb technique to boost their chances of securing promotion to Serie C.