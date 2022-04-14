Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Nkrumah marks debut for Leyton Orient in narrow defeat at Sutton

Daniel Nkrumah

English-born Ghanaian teenager, Daniel Nkrumah officially debuted for Leyton Orient over the past weekend when he featured for the club in the game against Sutton Town.

The midfielder in the past year has been developing his game gradually in the youth team and waiting for an opportunity to experience senior football.



On Saturday, April 9, 2021, when Leyton Orient played as a guest to Sutton Town, Daniel Nkrumah was named on the bench of the visiting team after earning a place in the matchday squad.



In the game that’s served as a matchday 41 encounter of the English League Two, the Ghanaian replaced Jayden Sweeney in the 84th minute.

Wity just the six minutes, Daniel Nkrumah showed good signs but there was little he could do. Eventually his side lost the game by a goal to nil.



Following his debut, the Ghanaian is set for additional playing time in the remainder of the ongoing season.