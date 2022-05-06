0
Ghanaian midfielder Dominic Oduro opens up on targets for new USL season

Dominic Oduro.png Dominic Oduro

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Dominic Oduro has disclosed that he wants to create more chances for Charleston in the USL Championship this season.

The defensive midfielder in an interview with the media team of his club says he wants to help his club to win more games this season.

“This season we are ready to win more games, I want to create more chances as it is a different structure,” Dominic Oduro shared.

This weekend, Charleston will face off with Memphis FC on Saturday.

In what will be a game against his former club, the Ghanaian midfielder says it will not be an easy game.

“My first game is against Memphis and it will not be easy. They will come all out for a win but we need to beat them,” Dominic Oduro added.

In the past, the midfielder plated for Right to Dream Academy as well as Manchester City in England.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





 

Source: footballghana.com
