Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh nets last-gasp winner for Caen in Ligue II opener

Kyeyeyh Godson Kyeremeh being mobbed by teammates to celebrate his goal

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh climbed off the bench to score the winner as Caen got off to a winning start in the Ligue.

The 22-year-old scored in injury time as Caen beat Nimes on the road to begin the season on a good note.

The youngster replaced Samuel Essende in the 78th minute before going on to snatch the winner after meeting a low cross from Zady Sery.

The Ghanaian midfielder is hoping to help Caen gain promotion to Ligue 1 next season.

Godson Kyeremeh was born to Ghanaian parents in France and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

