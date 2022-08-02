Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh nets last-gasp winner for Caen in Ligue II opener

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
French-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh climbed off the bench to score the winner as Caen got off to a winning start in the Ligue.
The 22-year-old scored in injury time as Caen beat Nimes on the road to begin the season on a good note.
The youngster replaced Samuel Essende in the 78th minute before going on to snatch the winner after meeting a low cross from Zady Sery.
The Ghanaian midfielder is hoping to help Caen gain promotion to Ligue 1 next season.
Godson Kyeremeh was born to Ghanaian parents in France and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.
