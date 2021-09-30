Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha scores brace in Serbian second-tier

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha was on target in the Serbian second-tier league on Sunday.
Mustapha found the net when his side FK Radnički Sremska Mitrovica took on Macva Sabac away from home.
The match ended 3-0 in favour of Mitrovica with the attacking midfielder scoring two goals.
The pacy midfielder beat his marker with a deft touch and produced an emphatic finish for his first goal.
Mustapha was brilliantly played through on goal and he calmly slotted the ball home to achieve his brace.
The 21-year-old is on loan from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Moldova-based midfielder Edmund Addo to earn late Black Stars call-up
- Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Rennes earn comeback win in Europa Conference League
- UCL: Madrid paid for underrating us - Ghana's Edmund Addo
- Thierry Henry slams Jordan Ayew over missed chance against Brighton
- Alexander Djiku sponsors treatment of kid with Angelman Syndrome in France
- Read all related articles