Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha scores brace in Serbian second-tier

Midfielder, Ibrahim Mustapha

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha was on target in the Serbian second-tier league on Sunday.

Mustapha found the net when his side FK Radnički Sremska Mitrovica took on Macva Sabac away from home.



The match ended 3-0 in favour of Mitrovica with the attacking midfielder scoring two goals.



The pacy midfielder beat his marker with a deft touch and produced an emphatic finish for his first goal.

Mustapha was brilliantly played through on goal and he calmly slotted the ball home to achieve his brace.



The 21-year-old is on loan from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.