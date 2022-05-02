0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo reveals reasons for joining APOEL

Ghana International Kingsley Sarfo .jfif Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed he turned down offers from Arab clubs to sign for APOEL on loan from Olympiakos Nicosia.

The 27-year-old joined the Cypriot outfit until the end of the 2021-22 campaign after outstanding performances for  Olympiakos Nicosia.

The Ghanaian been a delight to watch since switching to  APOEL.

The former Malmo FF player has explained the decision to sign for APOEL after he turned down offers from Arab clubs.

"My manager (Nochi Hamasor) has been living in Cyprus for many years and told me about how nice the place is," the Ghanaian said

"I said to myself I will try because I had heard that it is very nice in Cyprus and I changed my decision last minute.

"I would have gone to an Arab country but I changed my decision and I chose Cyrpus.

Sarfo made 15 appearances in the first round of the Cypriot First Division where he provided two assists coupled with his dazzling displays.

He has made nine appearances for APOEL since joining.

He joined Olympiakos in September 2020 after returning from a career break.

Sarfo has one cap for the Ghana national team after making his only appearance in October 2017 against Uganda in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: