Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo signs professional contract with Manchester United

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly signed his first professional contract with English side Manchester United.

The central midfielder shone for the sleeping giants last week when they won the FA Youth  Cup against Middlesbrough.

The outstanding Stockport-born midfielder joined Binnion’s side in 2021 before excelling throughout the season, scoring twice in United’s run to a record-breaking 11th triumph in the FA Youth Cup.

Mainoo is a central midfielder, has technique and composure well beyond his years.

The youngster, who turns 17 years old on April 19, has been impressing as captain for United’s U17s in their 2022 Adidas Generation Cup campaign.

Mainoo has been capped by the U-17 team playing three matches and scoring once.

This season the youngster has been involved in 31 matches for the United youth team scoring four and providing two assists.

