Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur set to miss Dover Athletic clash against Bromley due to injury

Koby Arthur

Ghanaian midfielder, Koby Arthur is likely to miss Dover Athletic clash against Bromley in the English National League this weekend.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the fifth-tier side in the ongoing campaign, featuring 35 times and scoring five goals in the process.



He is expected to miss the trip to Bromley on Saturday due to an injury setback.



Koby Arthur’s side will end their campaign with a home game against Weymouth.



Dover Athletic are currently in the relegation drop with two matches to end the campaign.

The midfielder contract will elapse at the end of the season.



