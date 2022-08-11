0
Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah on target in Latvia

124869646 Hi076224454 2.webp Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah scored for FK Spartaks Jurmala in their Latvian Higher League victory over BFC Daugavpils.

Spartaks won 2-1 at home thanks to Asamoah's winning goal.

The midfielder was given a starting spot and performed admirably, scoring the game-winning goal in the 89th minute.

Leo Gaucho broke the deadlock of the match just eight minutes after kickoff, giving the hosts an early advantage. Later in the first half, Valerijs Afanasvejs equalised for the away team.

With the game destined to end in a draw Asamoah fired home, securing all three points for Spartaks.

The 20-year-old right-winger has two goals and one assist in 17 games this season.

He joined the Latvian club in 2020 from Ghana Premier League club Bechem United.

