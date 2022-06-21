0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori attracting interest from several clubs

Ofori1 Lawrence Ofori

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori is attracting attention from several clubs around Europe.

Ofori spent last season on loan at Israeli club Ashdod and has returned to Portuguese top-flight side Famalicão.

There are reports that clubs in the Portuguese second-tier and abroad are interested in signing him.

He made 10 appearances for Famalicao and provided one assist in the first half of the season before joining Ashdod.

In Israel, he played 11 games and also recorded one assist.

The former WAFA player is under contract with Famalicao until June 2024, but he is almost certain to leave.

He joined Famalicao in 2019 from fellow Portuguese club Leixões.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day