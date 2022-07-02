1
Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru starts pre-season training with Anderlecht

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru began pre-season training with Anderlecht earlier this week.

On Thursday, Ashimeru joined his teammates to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

His delay in joining the team was due to injury, but he has fully recovered and is looking forward to the new season.

Ashimeru had been linked with a summer move to Burnley, where he would reunite with former manager Vincent Kompany, but the Manchester City legend has denied the reports.

The 24-year-old picked up an injury and missed some games getting to the latter part of the season.

He featured in the Belgian Cup final which the team lost to Gent.

Ashmieru made 31 appearances for Anderlecht in the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals and three assists.

