Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer recounts tough beginnings in football

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has recounted his tough beginnings in the sport.

The 24-year-old revealed how he was living with four other people in a studio flat and struggled for money to pay rent.



“Five of us lived in a studio flat, I was with my brother and sister," the words reported in the Giornale di Sicilia.



"At one point we needed money to pay the rent and we moved to Mandela Park ”.



He then recounted how everything changed for him.

“Luckily an observer noticed me and I got a chance to play. When I reached certain levels, I was aiming for the national team and for Europe. Once I succeeded, the first thing I did was take my family with me," he revealed.



“Everyone in Palermo welcomed me very well , the fans always show me their affection when they see me in the city or at the seaside. And it is something unique,” he concluded.



Odjer currently plays in the Serie C, Italy's third-tier competition.