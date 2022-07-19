Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer seals move to Italian lower side Foggia Calcio

Moses Odjer

Ghanaian international, Moses Odjer has completed his move to Italian Serie C side, Foggia Calcio 1920.

It can be recalled that last week, your most trusted football online portal in Ghana reported that the player was inching closer to joining the club.



With no contract renewal with Palermo following the expiration of his two-year deal with the club, Moses Odjer has now confirmed his departure from the club.

"Thank you, Palermo, thank you very much for everything. A journey that began in September 2020 and ended in June with a dream come true: promotion to Serie B. I will never forget the emotions entering Barbera.. in good times and bad times you fans are there always been ..thank you for giving me the honor of wearing the RosaNero jersey, I fought with all my heart to honor it to the last drop of sweat. Thank you for the love and gratitude you have given me. I will never forget you , thank you Palermo, thank you Palermitani,” Moses Odjer has said in a post to confirm he has left Palermo.



The Ghanaian midfielder has agreed to a deal with Foggia Calcio 1920 and will play for the Italian Serie C side in the upcoming football season.