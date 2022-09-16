1
Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu elated to meet Ronaldo

FculvjDWAAcsBnj Mudasiru Salifu (left) with Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mudasiru Salifu approached legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for a photo after Sherrif Tiraspol's Europa League match against Manchester United.

The Ghanaian played in the 2-0 victory for Manchester United, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal of the season from a penalty.

After the game, the Ghanaian midfielder approached Ronaldo and politely asked for a photo. The Portugal star availed himself to make Mudasiru happy.

“Nice meeting you legend,” Mudasiru captioned the photo. 

