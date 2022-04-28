0
Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey signs Stuttgart contract extension

Nikolas Nartey 1 Nikolas Nartey, Ghanaian midfielder

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey has signed a contract extension until 2025 at Bundesliga side, Stuttgart, the club has confirmed.

Nartey joined the Reds in August 2019 from FC Köln and was sent out on loan to Hansa Rostock and then SV Sandhausen.

Since the beginning of this season, the 22-year-old has been part of first-term squad of Stuttgart.

Although he underwent arthroscopic surgery in February to remove fragments from his knee and won’t be available again this season.

"VfB Stuttgart has acted quickly to extend the contract of midfielder Nikolas #Nartey through to 30 June 2025."

"The Danish U21 international’s original deal was set to expire on 30 June 2023," the club's official twitter handle posted.





Nartey began his playing career at the age of 8 at Danish outfit Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe. He then joined FC Copenhagen at the age of 12.

At 16-years-old, he had already played for the U-19 squad of FC Copenhagen. He played five UEFA Youth League games.

He has since featured for FC Köln II, FC Köln, Hansa Rostock and SV Sandhausen on loan.

Nartey is of Ghanaian descent through his father and his mother is Danish.

