Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh to miss Royal Antwerp’s clash against FC Drita

Pierre Dwomoh in possession of the ball

Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Pierre Dwomoh is set to watch from the stands on Thursday, July 21, when his Royal Antwerp side takes on FC Drita in the playoff to the Uefa Conference League.

The Belgian Pro League club impressed last season and has the chance to play in Europe next season if the team manages to go past the side from Kosovo.



Ahead of the game, Royal Antwerp has been training as part of preparations.



On Monday, three injured players include Birger Verstraete, Sam Vines, and Jelle Bataille joined the team for training after recovering from various injuries.

Unfortunately, Pierre Dwomoh who has been absent from training for a while did not join the team.



While it is unclear what is keeping the talented teenager away, he is expected to miss the important game against FC Drita.



It is important that he sorts out his issues as soon as possible to fight for a place in the Royal Antwerp team managed by Mark van Bommel.