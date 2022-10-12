0
Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed happy with Cheick Doucoure's comparison

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Salis Abdul Samed says he is happy to be compared to Crystal Palace midfielder, Cheick Doucouré.

The 27-year-old joined RC Lens from fellow French club Clermont Foot on a five-year deal to replace Cheick Doucouré, who left the club to join the Premier League side.

Since joining the club, the midfielder has established himself as one of the key cog to the side.

Salis is enjoying a good start to life in at Lens, having played in all games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring a goal for the club.

“I'm happy to be compared to Cheick. We have the same style of play. I was already watching Lens last year, in particular because of the presence of Cheick”

“I liked the style, the bullet exits. I watched how Cheick moved. Then, when I arrived, the coach and the staff gave me advice on my positioning. I added my style of play to it,” he said.

