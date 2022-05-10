Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Muliaw Eklu injured

Shaka Muliaw Eklu

Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Mawuli Eklu has been dealt a huge injury blow as he will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a debilitating injury.

He suffered collateral ligament and cruciate of the left knee as his side Sudtirol FC played their last game against Bari on April 30.



Eklu is expected to miss his side's game against Modena and may have ended his season prematurely with the injury.



After leaving Lucchese, he signed a two-year deal with the Serie C club in January this year.

Since his debut, Eklu has appeared in 16 games and scored two goals.



Eklu was born in Sunyani and is of Ghanaian and Italian descent. He has, however, spent the majority of his life in Italy, where he began his football career.