0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Muliaw Eklu injured

Mawuli Eklu Shaka Muliaw Eklu

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Mawuli Eklu has been dealt a huge injury blow as he will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a debilitating injury.

He suffered collateral ligament and cruciate of the left knee as his side Sudtirol FC played their last game  against Bari on April 30.

Eklu is expected to miss his side's game against Modena and may have ended his season prematurely with the injury.

After leaving Lucchese, he signed a two-year deal with the Serie C club in January this year.

Since his debut, Eklu has appeared in 16 games and scored two goals.

Eklu was born in Sunyani and is of Ghanaian and Italian descent. He has, however, spent the majority of his life in Italy, where he began his football career.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things