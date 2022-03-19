0
Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Adisi signs for Dutch lower-tier club CSV

IMG 20220317 WA0028 828x570 1 Stephen Adisi (left) has sealed a move to Dutch lower-tier club CSV de Leeuwarder Zwaluwen

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Stephen Adisi has sealed a move to Dutch lower-tier club CSV de Leeuwarder Zwaluwen.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas midfielder has joined the club in a deal that will expire at the end of the 2021/22 football season.

The experienced player has joined the club as a free agent who is expected to provide a squad boost to help the team.

Before joining CSV de Leeuwarder Zwaluwen, Stephen Adisi had a spell in Turkey where he was playing for Fatih Okmeydani spor.

The 27-year old according to close sources is pumped up for his short stay in the Netherlands and is already working hard to ensure he is able to give his best to the club.

It is understood that depending on the impact Stephen Adidi is able to make, he could secure a contract extension deal to stay at the Dutch club in the summer.

In the past, the Ghanaian also played for Power Dynamos in Zambia.

