Ghanaian midfielder feels at home at Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor - Godfred Donsah

Midfielder Godfred Donsah

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah says he feels settled at Turkish Supalig side Çaykur Rizespor.

Donsah, 24, joined Çaykur Rizespor on a loan deal from Italian Serie A club Bologna in the off-season.



During an interview with journalists at Mehmet Cengiz Facilities before training, Donsah remarked that he has settled well at his new habitat.



"Despite everything, I have to develop more personally. I am getting much better in terms of knowing the team. My contribution will increase as I get to know my friends. A midfield should contribute more to the score. I'll try. I want to score more goals, make assists.”

“This place like Ghana, everyone is helping. Everyone treats me very close helps. The city is very close and I'm walking. I myself feel here at home.”



He continued: "We are aware of our strength. We know what we can do. We are working to improve ourselves. It is very important what we will do. We think of ourselves, not what our competitors will do. Not us, they need to think more about us.”



He has made 4 appearances for the club so far this season.