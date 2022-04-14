Ghanaian outfit White Wolves depart Ghana to compete in Internal Ramadan Cup

White Wolves FC

The club that competes in the lower-tier league in Ghana has been invited to the 2022 Internal Ramadan Cup and will hope to achieve success.

The team left Ghana on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The travelling contingent includes the playing body, the technical team, as well as some team officials.



Prior to leaving Ghana, White Wolves FC stuck to a routine intensive training session geared toward giving the team a chance of enjoying glory at the end of the tournament in the UAE.

The management of the club hopes players will receive needed exposure to help their development.