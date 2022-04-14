0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian outfit White Wolves depart Ghana to compete in Internal Ramadan Cup

A1D1EB6D 8181 4FCA BEE3 1017D92329D7.jpeg White Wolves FC

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The club that competes in the lower-tier league in Ghana has been invited to the 2022 Internal Ramadan Cup and will hope to achieve success.

The team left Ghana on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The travelling contingent includes the playing body, the technical team, as well as some team officials.

Prior to leaving Ghana, White Wolves FC stuck to a routine intensive training session geared toward giving the team a chance of enjoying glory at the end of the tournament in the UAE.

The management of the club hopes players will receive needed exposure to help their development.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Otto Addo or Chris Hughton: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach
Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media
Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims