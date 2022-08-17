0
Ghanaian players are respected and honoured in Europe - Barusso

Ahmed Barusso Smile Retired Ghanaian player, Ahmed Apimah Barusso

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Ahmed Apimah Barusso has disclosed that Ghanaian players prefer to stay in Europe after retirement due to the respect and honour they get abroad.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the former AS Roma player said that Ghanaian players often are not appreciated enough when they move back home after retirement.

According to him, players rather enjoy life abroad after retirement because fans value their contribution to the clubs they played for.

"There are some places when I go I get 50% discount, sometimes when they hear my name then they offer the items free to me. It's amazing and lovely," Ahmed Apimah Barusso said.

"When we come to our country, they don't respect us or honour us. This is one of the issues why some players don't want to come back home.

"But in Europe, when they see you, they respect you. It makes you feel you've done something important. No one looks down on you," he added.

Ahmed Apimah Barusso played for Ghana at the 2008 AFCON.

