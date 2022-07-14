0
Menu
Sports

'Ghanaian players born abroad are not here for only the World Cup' - Otto Addo

38286755 Some foreign Black Stars

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo, says the new players born abroad will not only play for the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, players who recently switched nationality to represent Ghana will play for the Black Stars beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

This comes after a conflicting reaction from Ghanaians, with some saying their choice to play for the Black Stars is completely dependent on the team’s World Cup qualification.

Nonetheless, the Borussia Dortmund development coach and Ghana’s boss have thwarted such a mindset, stating that their choice goes beyond the international competition.

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they are getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” the Borussia Dortmund coach told BBC.

“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”

The new players could be in action as early as September when Ghana plays Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah