Ghanaian players miss out on African Player of the Year awards 30-man shortlist

30 Man List For CAF Player Of The Year Award The CAF Awards 2022 will be held on 21 July 2022 in Rabat

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana nominated for CAF young player of the year award

Partey the last Ghanaian to be nominated for African Player of the year since 2019

CAF Awards 2022 to be held on 21 July

No Ghanaian player has been nominated for the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award 30-man shortlist.

CAF released a 30-man shortlist for the 2022 CAF player of the year award with former winners Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane leading the shortlist.

No Ghanaian player was nominated as the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bertrand Traore, Naby Keita, Vincent Aboubakar, Achraf Hakimi, Franck Kessie, Mohemed Elneny, Moses Simon and others made the list.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey was the last player who was nominated for the Awards in 2019 after a fine performance at Athletico Madrid.

AFCON winners Senegal had the highest number of nominations of five players making the shortlist.

Ghana’s only nomination in the list was youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana who has been nominated for the CAF young player of the year award.

The Stade Rennes player enjoyed a good stint in the French Lig Un in his debut season.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
