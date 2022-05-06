Ghanaian players to watch this weekend

It will be a big weekend of action for the likes of Caleb Ekuban, Kelvin Yeboah and Jamie Leweling in European league football.
With their top-flight places on the line, the trio and their clubs have their job cut out when they next take to the pitch.
GOAL sheds light on the biggest games, involving Ghanaian players, to keep an eye on over the next two days.
Kelvin Yeboah and Caleb Ekuban: Genoa vs Juventus
It has not been the best of seasons for Ghana international Caleb Ekuban and Italy youth striker of Ghanaian descent Kelvin Yeboah at relegation-threatened Genoa but against fourth-placed Juventus, the duo will hope to show the abilities for a possible upset in Serie A on Friday.
Tariq Lamptey: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
The Ghana target had only four minutes of action in Brighton’s last match and will hope to regain his starting place in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.
Jamie Leweling; Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund
The 21-year-old Germany youth star of Ghanaian descent will hope to add to his five Bundesliga goals when rock-bottom Greuther Furth face second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Edward Nketiah: Arsenal vs Leeds United
Having started four straight Premier League games for the first time in his Arsenal career, Nketiah will hope to make it five in Sunday’s encounter with struggling Leeds United.
Mohammed Kudus: Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar
Largely on the fringes this season, Kudus will be keen to keep his place at Ajax for Sunday’s Eredivisie clash with AZ Alkmaar following his rare first XI berth against Zwolle last weekend.
