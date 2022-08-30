Ghanaian prodigy Augustine Boakye stars to lead Wolfsberger AC to 3-1 comeback win against Tirol

Augustine Boakye

Ghanaian international, Augustine Boakye was the star for his Wolfsberger AC side on Sunday when the team recorded a delightful comeback win against WSG Tirol.

Yesterday, he was a second-half substitute when Wolfsberger AC locked horns with WSG Tirol in an away match.



On the matchday, the home team had a good start and led after five minutes thanks to a strike from Zan Rogelj.



Pegged behind, Wolfsberger AC stayed focused and managed to restore parity ten minutes later when Adis Jazic found the back of the net.

In the second half of many actions, Ghana’s Augustine Boakye stole the show as he scored and provided an assist for Thierno Ballo to also score.



Eventually, Wolfsberger AC bagged the maximum three points after winning 3-1 at full time.