Ghanaian prodigy Prince Arthur signs for NK Rijeka in Croatia

Prince Arthur

Ghanaian international, Prince Arthur has signed a deal to become a new player of NK Rijeka.

The talented youngster in the past year has shown promise and had interest from several European clubs.



Following fruitful talks between his representatives and officials of NK Rijeka, the attacker has joined the Croatian club.



The attacking midfielder has joined the Croatian top-flight club from EurAfrica FC. Although the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, checks have revealed that EurAfrica FC received a good amount of money.

The prodigy is expected to train for a while with the reserve team of NK Rijeka as he works his way up to the first team.



Already, he is in the good books of the technical team of the club, having excelled during his three-week trials.



The player is excited about the new adventure and has set his sight on working hard to take his game to the next level.